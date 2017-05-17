Bill governing mopeds awaits McMaster's signature

Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.
Parents, listen up: there's a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.
President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that "Obamacare" is a disaster, collapsing of its own weight. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse Trump of "sabotage" on a program he's disparaged and wants to dismantle.
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.
In hopes of making South Carolina roads safer, lawmakers push for more laws on the books to regulate mopeds.
Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.
Confusion turned to anger for property manager Joe Taylor after a prospective tenant he'd never spoken to called to move ahead with a rental she found online.
Colleton County investigators are looking into the possibility the shooting that killed three and sent a 9-year-old to the hospital was drug-related.
School administrators say Dutch Fork High School is releasing students after the campus was locked out following a shooting threat called into the school.
