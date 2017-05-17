"The praying grounds of our people": church celebrates 150th anniversary

They were mothers. Grandfathers. Children. Aunts. Blacksmiths. Teachers. Preachers. Healers. Farmers. Midwives. Slaves. And for some, nothing marks their presence on earth except a shallow dent in the earth or a moss-covered rock that might have been shaped by human hands.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.More >>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.More >>
An artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat (zhahn mee-SHEHL' BAH'-skee-aht) sold for a record $110.5 million at auction in New York.More >>
Founded by emancipated slaves, a church in Fort Motte is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend.More >>
President Donald Trump's 2018 budget will include a paid family leave plan.More >>
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
Passengers jumped off the platform to try to help, with signs indicating the next train was only a minute away.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.More >>
