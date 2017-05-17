Fire forces family of 7 out of home

Fire forced a family of seven from a Columbia home early Wednesday.

Several fire units responded to a report of fire coming through the roof of the house in the 3500 block of Covenant Road near Beltline Boulevard just after 1 a.m.

Investigators say there were three adults, two teens and two children in the home at the time of the fire. They say it was the younger children who alerted the family to smoke inside the house.

Everyone made it out safely.

Firefighters believe the fire started near the kitchen in the home, but the cause remains under investigation.

The American Red Cross will be providing the family with assistance.

