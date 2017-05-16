After latest indictment, some neighborhoods feel they're without representation

Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.More >>
A local sheriff says at least 20 people have been injured when a tornado hit a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin.More >>
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Just before the national championship game in Dallas, something wasn’t quite right as Gamecocks head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley entered American Airlines Arena.More >>
There is a winner in the race for SC-5 Republican runoff election.More >>
A former deputy with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office was killed in the line of duty at his new job in Montana, according to NBC Montana.More >>
Advocates of legalizing medical marijuana feel lawmakers are one step closer to that goal, after a bill allowing farmers to grow hemp in South Carolina is passed into law. However, law enforcementMore >>
Wendy Brawley has defeated Heath Hill in the Democratic primary for S.C. House District 70.More >>
