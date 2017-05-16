Man on moped wanted for stealing truck from charity

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.
A local sheriff says at least 20 people have been injured when a tornado hit a mobile home park Tuesday near a small town in western Wisconsin.
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.
There is a winner in the race for SC-5 Republican runoff election.
Wendy Brawley has defeated Heath Hill in the Democratic primary for S.C. House District 70.
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Investigators are searching for a man wanted for stealing a truck from a local charitable organization.
Two runoff elections were held in the Midlands on Tuesday - and you can follow the election results here.
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof's parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14 years old.
