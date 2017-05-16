Man on moped wanted for stealing truck from charity

Investigators are searching for a man wanted for stealing a truck from a local charitable organization.

According to the Columbia Police Department, a worker was preparing to move donated furniture from a Chevy Silverado to an apartment at St. Lawrence Place located at 2400 Waites Road.

When the worker returned, the truck was gone. The worker told the initial responding officer that the keys were still in the ignition. The worker also told officers that the key chain, which was taken with the truck, also had keys to his family's personal vehicle. The vehicle, a 2014 sedan, was also stolen from his Santee Avenue home at around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department did recover the family vehicle on Bluff Road, but CPD is still trying to determine if both crimes were committed by the same person or if others were involved in the acts.

The man what wearing a hat, a white shirt, blue jeans, and a red backpack with white sneakers.

If you have any information about these incidents, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

