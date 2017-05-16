VOTE: Results for Tuesday's runoff elections are rolling in

Two runoff elections were held in the Midlands on Tuesday - and you can follow the election results here.

Click here to see the election results!

Parts of the Midlands went to the polls to vote to replace Mick Mulvaney in the House of Representatives in SC-5. The Republican runoff was between Ralph Norman and Tommy Pope.

For the State House, voters went to the polls to vote for a replacement to fill the position left vacant following the death of longtime Rep. Joe Neal earlier this year.

The Democratic runoff was between Heath Hill and Wendy Brawley.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.