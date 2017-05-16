Norman defeats Pope by 200 votes in SC-5 Republican runoff election

There is a winner in the race for SC-5 Republican runoff election.

Ralph Normal has defeated Tommy Pope by 203 votes in Tuesday's election.

The winner will face Democratic nominee Archie Parnell in the special election on June 20.

The race is to fill the seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney.

