Norman defeats Pope by 200 votes in SC-5 Republican runoff elect - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

breaking

Norman defeats Pope by 200 votes in SC-5 Republican runoff election

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
ROCK HILL, SC (WIS) -

There is a winner in the race for SC-5 Republican runoff election. 

Ralph Normal has defeated Tommy Pope by 203 votes in Tuesday's election. 

The winner will face Democratic nominee Archie Parnell in the special election on June 20. 

MOBILE USERS: Click here to see the election results! 

The race is to fill the seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly