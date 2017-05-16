TRAFFIC ALERT: No lanes blocked on I-26 following collision - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

TRAFFIC ALERT: No lanes blocked on I-26 following collision

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Traffic is still slow on I-26 westbound at Exit 107A near St. Andrews Road and I-20 westbound to Augusta following a collision in the eastbound lane. Commuters are advised to find an alternate route. 

No lanes are closed on either side of I-26 at this time. 

