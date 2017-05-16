TRAFFIC ALERT: No lanes blocked on I-26 following collision

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.More >>
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.More >>
The White House is disputing a report that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
The State Grand Jury has indicted another state representative and political consultant that has been under an increasingly larger microscope in the past several months.More >>
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.More >>
Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
A former deputy with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office was killed in the line of duty at his new job in Montana, according to NBC Montana.More >>
I-95 is closed in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NCDOT.More >>
A Newberry County man is walking to raise funds for the organization that gave him the ability to walk at all.More >>
