Two more Gamecocks sidelined by injury in final stretch of regular season

The injury bug continues to plague the South Carolina Gamecocks baseball team.

This time, the Gamecocks will be without two players heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against USC Upstate.

Junior infielder Madison was hit by a pitch last Saturday against Missouri and is expected to recover from a broken right wrist in six to eight weeks. If Stokes remains out by this projected timeline, he would miss most of the postseason.

Stokes has started 47 games for USC and has turned in a .224 batting average up to this point. He also had three home runs and 17 runs batted in.

Team officials also will also be without catcher Chris Cullen. The sophomore catcher will miss the remainder of the 2017 season after having surgery on his left knee.

Cullen started in 31 of 34 games for the Gamecocks this year. He batted .276 with five home runs and 18 runs batted in.

The Gamecocks have also lost pitchers Clarke Schmidt and Sawyer Bridges to injuries this year. Schmidt was sidelined after tearing a ligament in his elbow.

South Carolina will battle the USC Upstate Spartans tonight at 7 p.m.

