Former Midlands deputy killed in line of duty in Montana

A former deputy with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office was killed in the line of duty at his new job in Montana, according to NBC affiliate NBC Montana.

Mason Moore, a three-year veteran of the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office in Montana, was fatally wounded in a shootout with two suspects during a traffic stop in Missoula.

The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office arrested Lloyd Barrus, 61, and Marshall Barrus, 38, as a result.

Clarendon County Sheriff's Office Maj. Donnie Drose confirmed Moore worked with the sheriff's office between 2007 and 2011. He started there as a deputy and became an investigator by the time he left.

"He was a very good person, and I don’t think you’d find anybody better. I’m not just saying that because of the circumstances," Drose said. He was a good person.”

Drose heard about Moore’s death from someone at the sheriff’s department. He said he was "very heartbroken."

"I hate this happens to anybody. But Mason, like I said, he was an outstanding individual and that always seems to be the type of people that get taken away from us," Drose said.

Mason was a native of Clarendon County.

"We have several people here that are heartbroken," Drose said. "It’s just been a sad day at the sheriff’s department."

