Midlands man stabs ex-girlfriend after baseball bat threat, threatens juvenile from calling 911

Sumter County deputies have arrested a man who allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend with a baseball bat before he stabbed her several times - but she survived.

Deputies arrested Leon Napoleon Davis, 39, of Sumter, and charged him with attempted murder, four counts of kidnapping, and other charges following the crimes on May 14.

The victim says she and Davis had an argument early on May 14 and she asked him to leave her home. He agreed, but she says she was awakened by Davis swinging a baseball bat. Once he saw the victim, she claims that Davis used a pocket knife to stab her several times in the upper body. She claims Davis also threatened to cut her throat.

A juvenile was also in the home during the assault, and deputies say that Davis threatened to kill the juvenile and prevented them from using their phone to call 911 for help.

In addition to threatening the juvenile, Davis also prevented three other witnesses from leaving the home for nearly an hour after he attacked his ex-girlfriend.

Davis is now being held without bond at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center, where he awaits a July 7 circuit court appearance.

