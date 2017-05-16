Returning the Favor: Midlands man goes on 500-mile walk for kids' hospital

A Newberry County man is walking to raise funds for the organization that gave him the ability to walk at all.

Ronald Brown will trek 500 miles through South Carolina -- eventually completing the Palmetto Trail that spans across the state.

It’s all in an effort to raise funds for Shriner's Hospitals for Children, a hospital organization with locations across the country that serves children regardless of their family’s ability to pay.

Brown is walking specifically for the Shriner’s hospital in Greenville, where he received several surgeries years ago.

"When I was growing up, I was a patient there from 1960 to 1968," Brown said. "I had several surgeries there."

Brown sees the 500-mile fundraiser as a way to repay the favor. He walks and plays the ukulele, sporting a song that is dedicated to the surgeon who gave him the capacity to fully use his hands and his legs.

"That song has become sort of my theme song for this walk. It's called, 'Because of You,' and the refrain says, 'Because of you, my hands are strong. Because of you, I walk along.’ And that's literally what I'm doing nowadays -- walking along for Shriner's Hospital for Children."

If you’d like to donate to Brown’s fund, you can visit his fundraising page.

