Sumter man shot by roommate after argument dies, police say

The Sumter County Coroner's office has identified a man who died after being shot early Tuesday.

David Jensen Battilana, 35, of Sumter, was found shot late Monday night in the backyard of a home on Belk Street. He was taken to Palmetto Health Tuomey where he later died.

The suspect, Channing Aaron Pack, 26, and another witness were at the home when police arrived around 11:30 p.m.

Pack was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center awaiting bond.

Detectives believe the shooting followed an argument between the three residents. Investigators with Sumter police are looking into the shooting and an autopsy will be done Thursday.

