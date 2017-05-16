Sumter man shot by roommate after argument dies, police say

The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Your new favorite summer outfit is on Kickstarter, waiting for you to unleash it on the world.More >>
Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
The Army says that when transgender solider Chelsea Manning is released from military prison in Kansas on Wednesday she will remain on active duty in a special status, pending her final appellate review.More >>
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.More >>
Deputies said an Upstate coach kicked out of a game is now accused of attacking the umpires.More >>
The State Grand Jury has indicted another state representative and political consultant that has been under an increasingly larger microscope in the past several months.More >>
The Sumter County Coroner's office has identified a man who died of an apparent gunshot would early Tuesday.More >>
An Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary student has been taken to MUSC after being found in a pond behind the school Tuesday morning, authorities say.More >>
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
I-95 is closed in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NCDOT.More >>
