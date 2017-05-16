Third lawmaker, political consultant indicted on misconduct charges

Officials say they are now treating the boy’s death as a possible homicide.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
The State Grand Jury has indicted another state representative and political consultant that has been under an increasingly larger microscope in the past several months.More >>
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
The first-ever concert at Orangeburg County's Yonder Field has been canceled and the scheduled acts will perform on future dates this summer, concern organizers announced on Facebook earlier Monday.More >>
Since Friday, malware has infected an estimated 300,000 computers in 150 countries.More >>
Forget the third time. Apparently, the SECOND time is the charm for one lucky West Columbia resident who scratched off a lottery ticket to score his second $250,000 victory.More >>
A 26-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a homicide now under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.More >>
Charleston Police and EMS are on the scene of Ashley River Creative Arts, Charleston County Dispatchers say.More >>
After Richland County Coroner Gary Watts revealed that a 16-year-old Spring Hill High School student died after too much caffeine intake caused a possible cardiac event, many are wondering how much caffeine is too much.More >>
