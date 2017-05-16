'I have done nothing wrong,' lawmaker says following indictment, suspension

Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Your new favorite summer outfit is on Kickstarter, waiting for you to unleash it on the world.More >>
When an experiment involving color-changing fire exploded, 11 preschoolers were burned, one student was trampled and a teacher received scrapes and bruises.More >>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>
Two people have died and dozens are injured after tornadoes flattened a mobile home park in Wisconsin and a housing subdivision in Oklahoma during powerful spring storms.More >>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>
President Donald Trump has seized on early market rumbles as validation of his claim that "Obamacare" is a disaster, collapsing of its own weight. Democrats, meanwhile, accuse Trump of "sabotage" on a program he's disparaged and wants to dismantle.More >>
Scientists don't know why so many cases were found in the nation's fourth-largest city, but they are studying it. The greater Houston area has a population of about 6 million.More >>
The disclosure late Monday, which the White House denounced, drew strong condemnation from Democrats and a rare rebuke of Trump from some Republican lawmakers.More >>
The State Grand Jury has indicted another state representative and political consultant that has been under an increasingly larger microscope in the past several months.More >>
Fire forced a family of seven from a Columbia home early Wednesday.More >>
After hours of a heated debate, Columbia City Council decided not to vote on a controversial rezoning of Dreher High School on Millwood Avenue.More >>
Researchers found a link between African American adults living in segregated neighborhoods and their having high blood pressure.More >>
