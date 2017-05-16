$250,000 lottery winner gets lucky, wins second $250,000 prize

Forget the third time. Apparently, the SECOND time is the charm for one lucky West Columbia resident who scratched off a lottery ticket to score his second $250,000 victory.

The lucky guy used his first $250,000 in winnings to buy property, farm equipment, and a car. But his second victory could be the ticket to a brighter future for him and his family.

That's why he's using the winnings from the $10 Win Big scratch off to open a business.

With a half-million bucks in winnings, you'd think that might be enough for this guy, but he's not done yet.

"I hope to win again," he said.

