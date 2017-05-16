Seven inducted into SC Athletic Hall of Fame

Seven Palmetto State sports figures were enshrined in the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame on Monday.

The seven members of the Class of 2017 include two former NFL defensive backs in Andre Goodman and Donnell Woolford, former Clemson pitcher and 1996 National Player of the Year Kris Benson, Benedict Hall of Famer Bob McCullough, former Furman head football coach Bobby Johnson, former SC State baseball and women’s basketball coach Willie Simon, and four-time Big South Conference Player of the Year Tony Dunkin.

Dr. Danny Morrison was also honored on Monday as the recipient of the Bobby Richardson Sportsmanship Award. Dr. Morrison, the past president of the Carolina Panthers, is the ninth recipient of the away named after the former New York Yankee.

Fisher DeBerry received the Willie Jeffries Ambassador for Sports Award. The former Air Force head football coach becomes the sixth person to receive the award named after the former South Carolina State head football coach.

Joe Riley was this year’s recipient of the the Felix “Doc” Blanchard Athlete/Citizen Award. The former mayor of the City of Charleston is just the fourth recipient of the award.

Last but not least, Jay Pitts was honored as this year’s Dom Fusci Leadership in Action Award. The award honors a member of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors who demonstrates quiet and effective leadership by their actions.

