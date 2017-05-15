Man, 26, identified as victim in homicide under SLED investigation

A 26-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a homicide now under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Austin Chandler was pronounced dead at the scene of Glasgo Lane off Highway 1. Chandler, Fisher said, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Jay Koon says he asked for SLED to lead the investigation to avoid any conflict of interest. The department employee was not involved in the incident, the department said

Chandler's autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

