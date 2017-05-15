LCSD: SLED leads investigation of homicide on Glasgo Lane

SLED is leading the investigation of a homicide that involves a family member of a Lexington County Sheriff's Department employee.

The sheriff's department says deputies were sent to a residence in the 100 block of Glasgo Lane, off U.S. 1, in response to a homicide Monday evening.

Sheriff Jay Koon says he asked for SLED to lead the investigation to avoid any conflict of interest. The department employee was not involved in the incident, the department says on Twitter.

The name of the victim or cause of death has not been released.

We have a crew on the scene and will be gathering more information. Check back for more updates.

