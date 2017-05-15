Republican candidates to face off in runoff for Congress

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified information” to the Russian ambassador during a meeting at the White House last week.More >>
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.More >>
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.More >>
For the second time in a week, government lawyers on Monday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
The advice came Sunday amid more criticism over Trump's dismissal of James Comey during an FBI probe of Russia's meddling with last year's election and any ties to the Trump campaign.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.More >>
Four men charged in connection with a brutal fraternity hazing ritual that killed a New York City college student are due in court to plead guilty.More >>
A natural gas leak in Lexington has forced officials to close roads near Highway 1.More >>
The first-ever concert at Orangeburg County's Yonder Field has been canceled and the scheduled acts will perform on future dates this summer, concern organizers announced on Facebook earlier Monday.More >>
The claims, which have not been publicly discussed before now, center on years-old allegations that one DSS worker called “sadistic and horrific.”More >>
