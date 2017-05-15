Inaugural concert at Yonder Field canceled, concert series delayed to late summer

The first-ever concert at Orangeburg County's Yonder Field has been canceled and the scheduled acts will perform on future dates this summer, concern organizers announced on Facebook earlier Monday.

Bowman Bound, which was scheduled to kick off on Memorial Day weekend has been canceled and the concert series will begin in August. A release from organizers says the decision was made "after careful consideration."

The 200+ acre concert venue in rural Orangeburg County with a capacity of 30,000 people was expected to open with Bowman Bound.

Those who purchased tickets for the May 27 event will be automatically refunded and confirmation emails will be sent to the purchasers.

“After careful consideration, we have collectively decided to postpone our May date,” President and General Manager Stacie Darr White said. “With events of this scope and magnitude, there are numerous moving parts that need to interface with each other to provide the best concert experience. Due to some delays in deliverables beyond our control, we have decided to postpone our opening until late summer."

The official 2017 season will run from August through October, and the 2018 season will run from April through October.

A number of musical acts are slated to play at Yonder Field this season, and their social eclipse family festival is still scheduled for Monday, April 21.

