Roads reopen in Lexington after natural gas leak forced closures

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

A natural gas leak in Lexington forced officials to close roads near Highway 1. 

According to the Lexington Police Department, the closures were in the area of Elm Street, Church Street, and Hendrix Street.

The gas leak also shut down access to Virginia Hylton Park.

Crews on the scene were able to stop the gas leak and have reopened the roads for motorists. 

