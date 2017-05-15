Natural gas leak forces road closures in Lexington

A natural gas leak in Lexington has forced officials to close roads near Highway 1.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the closures are in the area of Elm Street, Church Street, and Hendrix Street.

Road closures in the area of Elm Street, Church Street, and Hendrix Street continue as @CountyLex Fire Service on scene a natural gas leak. pic.twitter.com/eY95WL0stJ — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) May 15, 2017

Firefighters are on the scene, but no timetable has been released regarding when the roads will reopen.

Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route if heading that way.

