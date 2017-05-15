Natural gas leak forces road closures in Lexington - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Natural gas leak forces road closures in Lexington

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect
(Source: Lexington Police Department) (Source: Lexington Police Department)
(Source: Google Earth) (Source: Google Earth)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

A natural gas leak in Lexington has forced officials to close roads near Highway 1. 

According to the Lexington Police Department, the closures are in the area of Elm Street, Church Street, and Hendrix Street.

Firefighters are on the scene, but no timetable has been released regarding when the roads will reopen.

Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route if heading that way. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly