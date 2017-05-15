Natural gas leak forces road closures in Lexington

Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
North Korea says the missile it launched over the weekend was a new type of long-range ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.More >>
North Korea says the missile it launched over the weekend was a new type of long-range ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.More >>
It’s taken months of planning, research, and a whole lot of paint to get Kershaw County’s new Mobile Nutrition Center up and running.More >>
It’s taken months of planning, research, and a whole lot of paint to get Kershaw County’s new Mobile Nutrition Center up and running.More >>
Four men charged in connection with a brutal fraternity hazing ritual that killed a New York City college student are due in court to plead guilty.More >>
Four men charged in connection with a brutal fraternity hazing ritual that killed a New York City college student are due in court to plead guilty.More >>
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.More >>
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.More >>
For the second time in a week, government lawyers on Monday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
For the second time in a week, government lawyers on Monday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
The advice came Sunday amid more criticism over Trump's dismissal of James Comey during an FBI probe of Russia's meddling with last year's election and any ties to the Trump campaign.More >>
The advice came Sunday amid more criticism over Trump's dismissal of James Comey during an FBI probe of Russia's meddling with last year's election and any ties to the Trump campaign.More >>
The claims, which have not been publicly discussed before now, center on years-old allegations that one DSS worker called “sadistic and horrific.”More >>
The claims, which have not been publicly discussed before now, center on years-old allegations that one DSS worker called “sadistic and horrific.”More >>
A veteran pizza delivery man Jim Leary embraced the challenge of taking two pies to a train on Sunday.More >>
A veteran pizza delivery man Jim Leary embraced the challenge of taking two pies to a train on Sunday.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
A New Hampshire man who was injured in a house explosion is thanking "Siri" for saving his life.More >>
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.More >>
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.More >>