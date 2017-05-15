Suspect in gruesome 2011 double murder back in Columbia following extradition

The suspect in a gruesome double murder of a mother and her child has been brought back to Columbia from California and has been formally charged.

Kenneth Canzater, Jr. has been charged with two counts of murder, according to Columbia police.

Police arrested Canzater in connection with the slaying of 25-year-old Candra Alston and her 3-year-old daughter Malaysia Boykin. Both were found dead in their Brook Pines apartment back on Jan. 9, 2011.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts also called the murders, especially what was done to Malaysia, as one of the most brutal and horrific acts he had ever seen.

Canzater was initially identified as an acquaintance of Alston and was interviewed by CPD, but denied any knowledge of the crime.

Canzater initially arrested in Perris, California in March after two CPD cold case investigators served arrest warrants on him with the assistance of the USMS Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Force (PSWRFTF).

He was identified when a partially bloody palm print from the crime scene tied him to the crime.

During a press conference on March 30, a family friend issued a statement on their behalf.

"We knew that God would come to vindicate this family, so we just want to say thank you all," Sharon Williams said. "Whether it was witnesses, law enforcement, whoever helped solve this case. This family can sleep well tonight knowing whoever did this to their family members will not get away and will not walk away scot-free."

The motive remains unknown.

