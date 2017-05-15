VIDEO: Military dad surprises son ahead of Mother's Day weekend - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

VIDEO: Military dad surprises son ahead of Mother's Day weekend

(Source: Jessica Johnson) (Source: Jessica Johnson)
(WIS) -

A Midlands dad will be able to take part in today's Mother's Day celebrations with his family after returning from a 6-month deployment.

Technical Sergeant Jason Bachtel surprised his son Friday at Bridge Creek Elementary School.

The video was sent to us from the boy's mother, Jessica Johnson.

