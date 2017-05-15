Investigators: Bookkeeper bilked business out of almost $36,000

A Sumter County woman has been hit with multiple counts of forgery after investigators say she bilked her job out of almost $36,000.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says Lisa Marie Yeager, 23, was charged with 12 counts of changing checks to higher amounts totaling $35,599.39 over the period of five months.

Investigators believe Yeager was able to pull it off because she was the business' bookkeeper and altered the check amounts after the business owner signed said checks.

Deputies arrested Yeager over the weekend and she was released on $3,500.

