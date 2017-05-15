Coroner says student's death caused by 'totally legal substance'

A student at Spring Hill High School has passed away, according to a spokesperson with District Five of Lexington and Richland counties.

A student at Spring Hill High School has passed away, according to a spokesperson with District Five of Lexington and Richland counties.

UPDATE: Coroner releases name of Spring Hill High School student who passed away

UPDATE: Coroner releases name of Spring Hill High School student who passed away

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.

Watts held a news conference Monday to discuss the results of the investigation into the death of Davis Allen Cripe, who died on April 26 at Palmetto Health Parkridge Hospital after collapsing in a classroom.

"We lost Davis from a totally legal substance," Watts says. He determined Cripe died from a caffeine-induced cardiac event after drinking an energy beverage along with other caffeinated drinks.

"It was so much caffeine at the time of his death, that it caused his arrhythmia," he said.

"These drinks can be very dangerous," Watts says. "I'm telling my friends and family don't drink them."

Cripe's parents also attended the news conference.

"Brokenhearted father" speaks out against energy drinks. Coroner cites caffeine-induced cardiac event. #sctweets pic.twitter.com/TMb3X2rLNd — Jack Kuenzie (@JKuenzie) May 15, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.