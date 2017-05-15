Another Indian home hit by gold thief

Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.More >>
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.More >>
For the second time in a week, government lawyers on Monday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
Richland deputies are searching for a missing 20-year-old woman who was last seen in April of this year.More >>
The advice came Sunday amid more criticism over Trump's dismissal of James Comey during an FBI probe of Russia's meddling with last year's election and any ties to the Trump campaign.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
Four men charged in connection with a brutal fraternity hazing ritual that killed a New York City college student are due in court to plead guilty.More >>
For the third time in three weeks, a burglar or burglars have stolen gold jewelry from a Lexington County home.More >>
Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews says he prays every day for the safety of his deputies, and according to him, those prayers were answered on Saturday night after a deputy in his patrol car was struck head-on by a drunk driver.More >>
