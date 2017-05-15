Another Indian home hit by gold thief

For the third time in three weeks, a burglar or burglars have stolen gold jewelry from a Lexington County home.



And again, the victims are Indian-American.



The latest incident happened Friday night at a home on Honey Tree Drive.



The victims say they arrived home to find parts of a rear door laying on the floor.



The house had been ransacked and while drawers and closets had been emptied, the victims say the only things missing were two gold chains valued at $8,000.



The victims say the intruder failed to take several hundred dollars in cash along with a large TV and computers.



The home did not have a security system.



Late last month, thieves broke into two other Lexington County homes owned by Indian families, stealing a total of about $110,000 dollars in gold jewelry.



In one incident a family member confronted a man holding a gun and was tied up with several belts while the gunman made off with a small safe. The safe contained an estimated $75-100 thousand dollars in gold.



The victim in that case was not injured.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

