Richland County Public Library honored as one of nation's best

Richland Library is one of the best in the country, an award says. (Source: WIS)

The Richland County Public Library is one of the best in the country -- at least that's what an award bestowed upon the library network on Monday.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services has named RCPL as one of 10 recipients of the 2017 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries for service to the community.

“What an incredible privilege to be named one of the top five libraries in the country,” Melanie Huggins, Richland Library Executive Director, said in a statement. “Not only does this recognition shine a positive spotlight on our community, but it acknowledges the efforts of our staff – that they are truly making a difference in the lives of local residents."

The library will receive the award at a celebration in Washington D.C. this summer.

