Bond denied for man charged with murdering estranged wife

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has arrested a person in connection with a woman found dead in her home in West Columbia this week.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has arrested a person in connection with a woman found dead in her home in West Columbia this week.

Bond was denied for a man accused of murdering his estranged wife in her home in Lexington County.

Jason Donn Lee, 38, is charged with murder and burglary. He is accused of breaking into the Lexington County home of his estranged wife, Lindsey Nicole Lee, in March and killing her. Lindsey Lee was a civilian employee of the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Jason Lee was arrested three days after Lindsey's body was found in her home on Haleywood Lane.

"The victim was attacked and assaulted as she arrived home, and subsequently died as a result of an incised wound to her neck," said an affidavit. The document also said DNA evidence found at the scene matches a sample Jason gave earlier in the investigation.

Lee appeared in General Sessions Court last week.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.