SC State graduate crowned Miss USA

South Carolina State graduate Kara McCullough was crowned Miss USA Sunday night in Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old from the District of Columbia is currently a chemist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Her win gives D.C. back-to-back victories in the competition.

McCullough was crowned the 75th Miss South Carolina State University back in 2012. She will go on to compete in the Miss Universe competition.

Miss South Carolina Megan Gordon of North Augusta placed in the top five contestants. Gordon recently graduated from Armstrong State University with a degree in nursing.

