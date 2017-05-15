SC State graduate crowned Miss USA

The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
South Carolina State graduate Kara McCullough was crowned Miss USA Sunday night in Las Vegas.More >>
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.More >>
FBI Director James Comey's firing joins health care as an issue for voters confronting Republican House members at forums.More >>
Tillerson says President Donald Trump is carefully considering how moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would affect the Mideast peace process.More >>
The advice came Sunday amid more criticism over Trump's dismissal of James Comey during an FBI probe of Russia's meddling with last year's election and any ties to the Trump campaign.More >>
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.More >>
The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.More >>
South Carolina State graduate Kara McCullough was crowned Miss USA Sunday night in Las Vegas.More >>
T.J. and Nancy Player loved antiques. They owned an antique store on Broad Street in Sumter and shared their love for historical pieces with their kids.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
A well-known white nationalist was among torch-wielding protesters calling on a Virginia city to block the removal of a Confederate monument.More >>
