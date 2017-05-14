Columbia teen injured in shooting

Columbia police are investigating a shooting that injured a teenage girl.

Officers say it happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Slighs Avenue and Howell Street.

The teenager suffered a non-life threatening injury to her leg.

Shooting investigation- Intersection of Slighs/Howell Ave. Teen female suffered a non-life threatening injury to her leg. Info? 888-CRIME-SC — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) May 14, 2017

Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged by officers to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.