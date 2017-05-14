Driver in "serious condition" after collision with Kershaw deput - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Driver in "serious condition" after collision with Kershaw deputy

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A Kershaw County deputy was involved in a crash Saturday night, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department.

KCSO posted on their Facebook page that the collision happened on US Hwy 1 near Park Road.

The deputy involved suffered some minor injuries but is going to be OK.

The driver of the other car was airlifted to a hospital in Richland County in serious condition, according to the sheriff’s department.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

