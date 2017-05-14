Woman arrested, man wanted after stealing woman's purse

One woman is behind bars and Richland deputies are still searching for a male suspect after a robbery early Sunday morning.

Deputies say at about 3:45 a.m., a woman who was leaving a business near Oakland Avenue and North Main Street was assaulted by the two suspects. They stole her purse as well. The victim suffered minor injuries.

The female suspect was identified by deputies as 42-year-old Michelle Waters. The male suspect has not been identified by deputies.

