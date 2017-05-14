Deputies seek man following "armed robbery" at apartment

Richland County deputies are searching for a man who assaulted another man and stole his gun at an apartment Saturday night.

Lt. Curtis Wilson, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department, said the armed robbery took place at an apartment complex on the 7500 block of Brookfield Road just after 9 p.m.

A man was visiting his friend at the apartment when another man showed up and a verbal fight arose between the two. The suspect then hit the victim and took his handgun. He then pointed the gun at the victim and demanded that he leave.

The victim suffered minor injuries but refused treatment from EMS.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.