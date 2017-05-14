Deputies seek man following "armed robbery" at apartment

A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
Tillerson says President Donald Trump is carefully considering how moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would affect the Mideast peace process.More >>
Pope Francis has invited faithful in St. Peter's Square to join him in silent prayer for each one's mother, including "those in heaven.".More >>
A busted water main on River Drive has forced officials to close all lanes in the area.More >>
One woman is behind bars and Richland deputies are still searching for a male suspect after a robbery early Sunday morning.More >>
The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.More >>
Richland County deputies are searching for a man who assaulted another man and stole his gun at an apartment Saturday night.More >>
One man has been detained and another is being sought by Richland deputies following an aggravated assault that happened Saturday night.More >>
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.More >>
Saturday night, Richland County residents got the chance to meet some of their favorite deputies from the popular cable show Live PD.More >>
An unlikely guest decided to take a stroll Saturday morning in Cayce.More >>
