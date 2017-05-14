One detained, deputies seeking another after aggravated assault

One man has been detained and another is being sought by Richland deputies following an aggravated assault that happened Saturday night.

Deputies said at approximately 8:30 p.m. two men got into a verbal fight with another man and a woman on the 4000 block of Candlelite Drive. The verbal fight turned physical before shots were fired by the suspects.

Deputies believe that at least some of the people involved in the incident knew each other.

Deputies have not released the identity of the suspect in custody or released a description of the suspect they are still searching for.

