Busted water main on River Drive forces road closure

A busted water main on River Drive has forced officials to close all lanes in the area.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the water main break happened near the 3800 block of River Drive near Lucius Road. Officials say there is also road damage in the area forcing traffic to be rerouted.

At this time, crews are in the area working to repair the damage. However, there was no timetable on when the repairs would be complete.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes if you are heading in that direction.

