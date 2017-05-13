Busted water main on River Drive forces road closure

The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Two parents have been arrested after details of their child's death became known. On May 11, officers responded call at the Inn Townes Suites on the 8000 block of Rivers Avenue. The call was in reference to an unresponsive infant. The infant's mother, Alexis Grant, alleged that she was feeding the infant and he began to vomit and cough. When the infant's breathing stopped, the mother called 911. The infant was transported to Roper North woods Hospital, whe...More >>
Two parents have been arrested after details of their child's death became known. On May 11, officers responded call at the Inn Townes Suites on the 8000 block of Rivers Avenue. The call was in reference to an unresponsive infant. The infant's mother, Alexis Grant, alleged that she was feeding the infant and he began to vomit and cough. When the infant's breathing stopped, the mother called 911. The infant was transported to Roper North woods Hospital, whe...More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.More >>
The cyberextortion attack hitting dozens of countries was a "perfect storm" of sorts.More >>
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.More >>
Britain's National Cyber Security Center says teams are working "round the clock" to restore hospital computer systems after a global cyberattack that hit dozens of countries forced British hospitals to cancel and delay treatment for patients.More >>
Pilgrims quietly await Pope Francis at Fatima for canonization ceremony.More >>
Pilgrims quietly await Pope Francis at Fatima for canonization ceremony.More >>
4 candidates to be FBI director are in line for interviews Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.More >>
4 candidates to be FBI director are in line for interviews Saturday with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, at Justice Department headquarters.More >>
Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University, the Christian school whose president was among his earliest and most vocal supporters.More >>
Trump to deliver commencement address at Liberty University, the Christian school whose president was among his earliest and most vocal supporters.More >>
Lawmakers, attorneys, law enforcement officials among numerous candidates Trump is considering for FBI director.More >>
Lawmakers, attorneys, law enforcement officials among numerous candidates Trump is considering for FBI director.More >>
A busted water main on River Drive has forced officials to close all lanes in the area.More >>
A busted water main on River Drive has forced officials to close all lanes in the area.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.More >>
A Sumter County woman has been arrested after attempting to burn down her home with family members inside Saturday afternoon, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Sumter County woman has been arrested after attempting to burn down her home with family members inside Saturday afternoon, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Saturday night, Richland County residents got the chance to meet some of their favorite deputies from the popular cable show Live PD.More >>
Saturday night, Richland County residents got the chance to meet some of their favorite deputies from the popular cable show Live PD.More >>