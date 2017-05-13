Midlands woman attempts to burn down home with family inside

A Sumter County woman has been arrested after attempting to burn down her home with family members inside Saturday afternoon, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Willie Mae McQuilla, 67, is charged with one count of arson and three counts of attempted murder.

Around 4:45 p.m., deputies were sent to an arson call. As deputies and firefighters arrived at the scene, more 911 calls were made and accused McQuilla of being the suspect.

A deputy recognized McQuilla and stopped her for questioning. McQuilla reportedly admitted to deputies that she set the house on fire and barricading the doors.

The family members inside of the home were able to escape and were not injured.

Sumter County EMS made contacted the Red Cross to assist the family.

McQuilla is now jailed in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing scheduled on Sunday, May 14 at 8 a.m.

