Richland deputies host community pizza party

Saturday night, Richland County residents got the chance to meet some of their favorite deputies from the popular cable show Live PD.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department hosted a pizza party at 2500 Decker Boulevard. The sheriff said the party was an effort for citizens to connect with RCSD deputies.

“In the 21st Century, law enforcement has to look for ways to connect with everyone, but especially our young people,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said. “And the popularity of Live PD has provided the Richland County Sheriff’s Department with the opportunity to increase our transparency, as well as connect with our citizens on an extremely large scale.”

WOW! This is the line of people waiting to get inside of the @RCSD live PD party @wis10 pic.twitter.com/2n498V33fm — Caroline Patrickis (@Cpatrickis) May 13, 2017

In addition to pizza, there was a free poster signing and giveaway. The first 125 people who showed up also received a Live PD T-shirt.

