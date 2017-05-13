Irmo church hosts Community Appreciation Day carnival

Despite the gray and gloomy day on Saturday, Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church opened their doors and parking lot inviting the community in for a free day of family fun.

To celebrate their Community Appreciation Day the church put on a carnival. There were kids activities, demonstrations from local law enforcement, free snow cones, antique cars and more.

"We want people to leave our campus today knowing that they have a friend in the community, and we consider the community to be our friend."

Church leaders say the carnival was also about honoring and thanking local first responders, the military, and police.

