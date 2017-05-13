Richland deputies searching for 20-year-old missing over 2 weeks

Deputies say Deasha Hicks, 20, is prescribed medication that she did not take it with her which is cause for concern. (Source: RCSD)

Richland deputies are searching for a missing 20-year-old woman who was last seen in April of this year.

Deputies say Deasha Hicks has not been seen since she left her home on Mellowood Drive on Friday, April 28. She was supposed to return home on Wednesday, May 3 but she didn’t. Her family says calls are now going straight to voicemail and her Facebook page has been deleted which is very uncharacteristic of her.

She is prescribed medication that she did not take it with her which is cause for concern.

Deasha is described as a black female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a burgundy sun dress.

Anyone with any information on Deasha is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

