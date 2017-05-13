Timmerman Trail in Cayce back open after sighting of 9-foot long alligator

There are signs posted along the trail warning that alligators are common in the area. (Source: WISTV)

An unlikely guest decided to take a stroll Saturday morning in Cayce.

At about 10 a.m., officers with the Cayce Department of Public Safety blocked off an area near the large bridge by SCANA and the Timmerman Trail due to a 9-foot long alligator in the area. The area has since been reopened.

Caution: Cayce DPS are blocking off an area near the bridge by SCANA & Timmerman Trail because of a large alligator pic.twitter.com/cggWx19SaO — City of Cayce (@CityofCayce) May 13, 2017

The reptile was not showing signs of being aggressive but rather just relaxing and strolling around. There are signs posted along the trail warning that alligators are common in the area.

The officers were able to get the gator to go into a nearby creek.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.