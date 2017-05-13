9-foot long alligator causes shut down of Timmerman Trail in Cayce

An unlikely guest decided to take a stroll Saturday morning in Cayce.

Officers with the Cayce Department of Public Safety blocked off an area near the large bridge by SCANA and the Timmerman Trail due to a 9-foot long alligator in the area. They responded to the area around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Caution: Cayce DPS are blocking off an area near the bridge by SCANA & Timmerman Trail because of a large alligator pic.twitter.com/cggWx19SaO — City of Cayce (@CityofCayce) May 13, 2017

The reptile was not showing signs of being aggressive but rather just relaxing and strolling around.

The officers were able to get the gator to go into a nearby creek, however, the area continues to be closed out of precaution. Residents are asked to stay away from the area for now.

Cayce DPS will notify the public when the trail is reopened through their social media accounts.

