Midlands restaurant doesn't hold back in sign for applicants

By Caroline Patrickis, Reporter
(Source: The Catch Fence/Twitter) (Source: The Catch Fence/Twitter)
WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

You may have seen this sign on Highway 378 at Rush's.

It was gaining a lot of attention - until it was taken down Friday morning.

The sign outside Rush's read "Now hiring people with a clue." A Rush's restaurant location says it was an attempt to bring in new applicants.

The manager, Tammy Baker, says she was inspired by a similar sign in Gatlinburg and decided to use it at her location to get more applications.

She says it was both successful and got some backlash. 

Overall, she and Corporate manager Dave Ruddle agree it was a hit and they plan to continue writing creative signs.

