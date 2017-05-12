Midlands restaurant doesn't hold back in sign for applicants

You may have seen this sign on Highway 378 at Rush's.

It was gaining a lot of attention - until it was taken down Friday morning.

The sign outside Rush's read "Now hiring people with a clue." A Rush's restaurant location says it was an attempt to bring in new applicants.

Rush's sign on HWY 378 in West Columbia, SC. They say what they mean and mean what they say. ????@wis10 @WLTX @wachfox pic.twitter.com/738r7k1vUt — The Catch Fence ™ (@TheCatchFence) May 11, 2017

The manager, Tammy Baker, says she was inspired by a similar sign in Gatlinburg and decided to use it at her location to get more applications.

She says it was both successful and got some backlash.

Overall, she and Corporate manager Dave Ruddle agree it was a hit and they plan to continue writing creative signs.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.