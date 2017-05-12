WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster to give commencement speech at SC Stat - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster to give commencement speech at SC State graduation

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Chad Mills/WIS) (Source: Chad Mills/WIS)
ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) -

Governor Henry McMaster is set to give the commencement speech at tonight's graduation at South Carolina State University. 

The governor is scheduled to address the graduating class amid calls for the university to find another speaker. 

The graduation is set to begin at 6 p.m.

Mobile users: You can watch the live stream by clicking here. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly