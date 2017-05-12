6 Lexington Co. men arrested in child porn crackdown

A joint investigation by the South Carolina Attorney General's Office, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, and the Department of Homeland Security led to the arrest of six men on various child porn charged.

The six men are all residents of Lexington County and were detained in early May as a part of an investigation by the state's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. They are:

Jacob Tyler Burks, 22, of Swansea, SC - He is charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count. Investigators received multiple CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Burks’s residence in Swansea. Burks distributed child pornography via social media on multiple occasions.

Rodney Black, 49, of Lexington, SC - He is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count. Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the NCMEC which led them to Black’s residence in Lexington. Black distributed child pornography via the internet.

James Deese, 62, of Lexington, SC - He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the NCMEC which led them to Deese’s residence in Lexington. Deese distributed child pornography via social media.

Sean Wilcox, 21, of Lexington, SC - He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the NCMEC which led them to Wilcox’s residence in Lexington. Wilcox distributed child pornography via social media.

William Freeman, 37, of Lexington, SC - He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree (§16-15-395), a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment. Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the NCMEC which led them to Freeman’s residence in Lexington. Freeman used social media to encourage a minor victim to create child pornography.

Stephen Downs, 66, of Lexington, SC - He is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment. Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the NCMEC which led them to Downs’s residence in Lexington. Downs distributed child pornography via social media.

The men will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's office.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.