Lex. Co. Sheriff's Department K-9 officer retires

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has announced the retirement of one of its K-9 officers.

K-9 Arcos retired on Thursday after more than ten years of service and at least 700 deployments as part of the K-9 unit.

"He's worked hard to help protect the citizens of Lexington County and now he can enjoy all the chew toys he wants," the department said in a Facebook post on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO SEE 58 IMAGES OF MIDLANDS K-9 OFFICERS AND THEIR HANDLERS

Arcos will live with his handler Sgt. Teddy Xanthakis.

The department currently has eight K-9 officers and seven handlers.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.