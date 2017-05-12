Shrouded man armed with gun robs convenience store

The Richland County Sheriff's office says they need your help finding someone who they say robbed someone at gunpoint.

It happened at the "A One Express" on Rabon Road Saturday night.

The man, wearing some type of shroud, entered the store, presented a handgun, and demanded money from the victim. The man walked out with an undetermined amount of money.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

