Kids, 7 and 9, accused of breaking into home

A pair of kids will have to go through the Richland County Family Court system to determine a punishment after Columbia Police say they broke into a home earlier this week.

CPD officials say the kids, aged 7 and 9, broke into a home on Hibiscus Street on Monday. Officers were called to the scene after a 911 caller said they saw the kids breaking into the house.

Officers say when they got to the scene, they found a broken window at the back of the home.

The boys are not being accused of theft, but damage estimates are approximately $200.

The boys were detained at the scene and their guardians were notified of the incident. The guardians signed a "juvenile petition," a formal document alleging that a child committed a crime. The petition also means that the suspects must attend a family court hearing where a judge will decide whether the juvenile is guilty or not guilty.

