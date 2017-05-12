Officials: 15-year-old has been missing for four days

Officials in Cayce are currently on the hunt for a 15-year-old who has not been seen in four days.

According to the Cayce Department of Public Safety, Jurnee Smith-McBeth left her home on May 8 and has not been seen since.

No other information about the teen has been made available.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

